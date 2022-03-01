Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.