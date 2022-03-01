Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,161 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brady were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

