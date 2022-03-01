Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,743 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kemper were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kemper by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Kemper stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

