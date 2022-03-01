Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,408.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,514.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,511.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

