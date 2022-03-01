MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

