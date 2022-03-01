Michael Routledge Acquires 11,760 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,624,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,273,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

