Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.18% of Microbot Medical worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Microbot Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 4.34.

Microbot Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.