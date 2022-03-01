Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $297.33. The company had a trading volume of 711,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187,621. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

