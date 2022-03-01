Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Dillard’s worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $250.71 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

