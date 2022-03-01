Millennium Management LLC Makes New $10.07 Million Investment in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 751,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Brilliant Earth Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRLT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

