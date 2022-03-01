Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of TechTarget worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

