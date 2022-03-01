Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 66,258 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth $1,501,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 134.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,535,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

