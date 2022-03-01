MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. MiMedx Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MDXG stock remained flat at $$5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 22,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,238 shares of company stock valued at $348,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

