Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share.

Shares of MRTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,168. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $207.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.42.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.27.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,457,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

