Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $300,551.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $40.55 million and $300,551.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $36.08 or 0.00082264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.06702790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.15 or 0.99943148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

