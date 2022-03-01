MJ Gleeson plc (GLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GLE opened at GBX 680 ($9.12) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson has a 12 month low of GBX 646.73 ($8.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($12.21). The company has a market cap of £396.48 million and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 730.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 768.77.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.