MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,111,000 after acquiring an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,984,000 after purchasing an additional 162,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

