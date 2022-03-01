MML Investors Services LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

