MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

