MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.19.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.