MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 153.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 786.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

