MobileCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $933,166.00 (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00011244 BTC on exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $361.35 million and $933,166.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004482 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MobileCoin is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation . MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.