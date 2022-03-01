Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.89 million, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

