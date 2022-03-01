Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.36.

Moderna stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.66. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

