ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.33% of ModivCare worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

