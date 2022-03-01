Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,758,500 shares, a growth of 729.5% from the January 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,585.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monex Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Monex Group alerts:

MNXBF remained flat at $$4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. Monex Group has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.