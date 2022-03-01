Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MNXBF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41. Monex Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.39.
About Monex Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monex Group (MNXBF)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.