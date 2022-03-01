Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

MNRO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 206,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after acquiring an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,997.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

