Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MAU stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$75.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

