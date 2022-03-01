Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $65.65 or 0.00150773 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $213.21 million and $31.21 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.89 or 0.06717088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.20 or 1.00032629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,274,368 coins and its circulating supply is 3,247,566 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

