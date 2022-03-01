Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

