Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.42 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.