Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.11% of Apollo Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,909,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AMEH opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

