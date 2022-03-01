Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 642,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 448.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 622,010 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.