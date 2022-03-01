Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 10.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSCF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

