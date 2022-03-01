Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 1.64% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

