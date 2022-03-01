Morgan Stanley Acquires 21,048 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Freshpet worth $28,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 59.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.05 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

