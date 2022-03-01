Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 535,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $26,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 589,236 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of AU stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

