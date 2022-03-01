Morgan Stanley Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $140.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s current price.

MRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.18.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,168. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $207.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.