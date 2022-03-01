Morgan Stanley Has $26.84 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081,835 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 761,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Transocean worth $26,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 698,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 79,148 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

