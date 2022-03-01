Morgan Stanley Has $27.79 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Murphy USA worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,636,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $180.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.31. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $202.20. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

