Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGRUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

