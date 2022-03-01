Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

