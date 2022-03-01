M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 153,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 383,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576,127. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

