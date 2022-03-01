M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $80.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

