M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $15,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. 72,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

