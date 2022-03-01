MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MS&AD Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of MSADY stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 35,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,954. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

