M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Raised by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 226.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $4,364,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $8.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

