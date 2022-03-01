MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 1,022.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.31. 11,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($197.75) to €178.00 ($200.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($248.31) to €232.00 ($260.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.