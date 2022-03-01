Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (MYBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on March 15th

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.37.
OTCMKTS:MYBF opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Muncy Bank Financial has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.50.
About Muncy Bank Financial (Get Rating)
